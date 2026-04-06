Diplomatic Discussions: Turkey and Iran Talk Tensions
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi to discuss the ongoing Iran conflict and other regional developments. The discussion occurred during a phone call on Monday, as confirmed by a Turkish foreign ministry source, but details of the conversation were not disclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:45 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
High-level diplomatic talks took place Monday as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, discussing the Iran conflict and other pertinent matters.
The Turkish foreign ministry confirmed the communication between the two nations, highlighting its significance but withholding specific details about the conversation.
The discussions underscore ongoing diplomatic efforts in addressing regional tension and fostering dialogue between neighboring nations amid escalating geopolitical concerns.
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