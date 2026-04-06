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Samir Agrawal Takes the Helm at Strata Geosystems: Driving New Ventures in India and US

Strata Geosystems appoints Samir Agrawal as the new President. With over 20 years of experience, he aims to drive growth in the Indian and US markets, leveraging his expertise in business strategies. His leadership comes at a time of increasing global demand for advanced geotechnical engineering solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:48 IST
Samir Agrawal Takes the Helm at Strata Geosystems: Driving New Ventures in India and US
  • Country:
  • India

Strata Geosystems, a global giant in geosynthetic manufacturing, has appointed Samir Agrawal as its new President. Samir, whose career spans over two decades, joins Strata with the goal of boosting the company's sales in India and the United States.

His prior role as CEO at Arvind Advanced Materials and experience in major firms like BCG and Tata Motors equip him well to navigate Strata through a growing demand for advanced geotechnical solutions. Strata Geosystems CEO Narendra Dalmia expressed confidence in Samir's ability to lead Strata to commercial success with its innovative products.

Samir's appointment signals Strata's investment in expanding their influence within the U.S. infrastructure sector and enhancing the presence of sustainable soil reinforcement products in India, fulfilling a vision of establishing Strata's offerings as the industry standard globally.

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