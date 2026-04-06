Samir Agrawal Takes the Helm at Strata Geosystems: Driving New Ventures in India and US

Strata Geosystems, a global giant in geosynthetic manufacturing, has appointed Samir Agrawal as its new President. Samir, whose career spans over two decades, joins Strata with the goal of boosting the company's sales in India and the United States.

His prior role as CEO at Arvind Advanced Materials and experience in major firms like BCG and Tata Motors equip him well to navigate Strata through a growing demand for advanced geotechnical solutions. Strata Geosystems CEO Narendra Dalmia expressed confidence in Samir's ability to lead Strata to commercial success with its innovative products.

Samir's appointment signals Strata's investment in expanding their influence within the U.S. infrastructure sector and enhancing the presence of sustainable soil reinforcement products in India, fulfilling a vision of establishing Strata's offerings as the industry standard globally.