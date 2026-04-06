Iran's Stance: Between Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Tensions

In a recent interaction, Mohammad Fathali, Iran's Ambassador to India, emphasized that Iran's primary focus is defending against aggressive actions, particularly from American and Zionist forces. In his conversation with ANI, Fathali outlined Iran's strategy in the context of ongoing negotiations and regional threats.

Fathali stated that Iran remains open to diplomacy if it aligns with the country's interests, noting that decisions around negotiations are carefully calibrated by Iran's highest decision-making bodies. Highlighting Iran's cautious approach, he expressed concerns over repeating past patterns of warfare and diplomacy.

Further, the Ambassador asserted the potential of BRICS as a significant multilateral platform, vital for fostering Iran's cooperation with emerging economies and counteracting unilateral global dynamics. He urged BRICS members to take a principled stance against unlawful actions by the US and Zionist regime, amidst escalating regional tensions.