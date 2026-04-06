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Iran's Stance: Between Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Tensions

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali emphasizes Iran's priority of defending against aggression and navigating diplomatic avenues within its strategic framework. Highlighting the negative past experiences with ceasefire cycles, Fathali underscores the importance of platforms like BRICS for fostering international cooperation and condemning unlawful actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:26 IST
Iran's Stance: Between Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Tensions
Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of Iran in India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interaction, Mohammad Fathali, Iran's Ambassador to India, emphasized that Iran's primary focus is defending against aggressive actions, particularly from American and Zionist forces. In his conversation with ANI, Fathali outlined Iran's strategy in the context of ongoing negotiations and regional threats.

Fathali stated that Iran remains open to diplomacy if it aligns with the country's interests, noting that decisions around negotiations are carefully calibrated by Iran's highest decision-making bodies. Highlighting Iran's cautious approach, he expressed concerns over repeating past patterns of warfare and diplomacy.

Further, the Ambassador asserted the potential of BRICS as a significant multilateral platform, vital for fostering Iran's cooperation with emerging economies and counteracting unilateral global dynamics. He urged BRICS members to take a principled stance against unlawful actions by the US and Zionist regime, amidst escalating regional tensions.

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