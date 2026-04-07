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ANSR MedTech: Revolutionizing Healthcare Innovation with New Capability Center

ANSR has launched ANSR MedTech, a new Global Capability Center in India, aimed at revolutionizing the MedTech sector. The center will serve as a global innovation hub, aggregating top-tier engineering talent to innovate and develop advanced healthcare platforms, enhancing connected healthcare, and simplifying patient experiences globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:32 IST
ANSR MedTech: Revolutionizing Healthcare Innovation with New Capability Center

ANSR, a recognized leader in Global Capability Centers, has announced the establishment of ANSR MedTech, a pioneering hub in India for a leading Fortune 100 MedTech firm. This facility is set to become a nexus for developing next-gen healthcare solutions, leveraging global tech talent for transformative healthcare advancements.

Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO of ANSR, highlighted the mission-driven nature of the new center, emphasizing its role in shaping groundbreaking healthcare platforms. The initiative aims to impact millions by integrating cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and platform engineering to drive healthcare innovation at unprecedented scales.

ANSR MedTech will focus on crafting secure, scalable digital health systems and intelligent solutions, contributing to the MedTech ecosystem's growth worldwide. This forward-thinking effort aligns with ANSR's longstanding dedication to strategic global innovation hubs that improve human wellness through exceptional technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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