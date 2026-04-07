Left Menu

Russia Delays Lunar Missions Amidst U.S. Space Milestone

Russia has postponed three lunar missions, Luna-28, Luna-29, and Luna-30, to 2032-2036, facing setbacks in its space program as its rival, the U.S., achieves a milestone with the Artemis II lunar flyby. The decision comes after previous delays and the crash of Luna-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:51 IST
Russia Delays Lunar Missions Amidst U.S. Space Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has encountered delays in its moon exploration efforts, pushing back the launches of the Luna-28, Luna-29, and Luna-30 spacecraft to 2032–2036, according to the Interfax news agency.

This development marks another setback for Russia's ambitious lunar exploration goals, especially as the U.S. celebrates a landmark event in space travel with NASA's Artemis II mission accomplishing the first human flyby of the moon in over five decades.

Historically dominant in space exploration, Russia's program has faltered in the post-Soviet era, lagging behind the U.S. and China, highlighted by the recent failure of its Luna-25 unmanned mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SUV Intruder Sparks Security Concerns at Delhi Assembly

SUV Intruder Sparks Security Concerns at Delhi Assembly

 India
2
TN polls: AIADMK-led alliance will win, will form govt with majority, says Palaniswami in Salem.

TN polls: AIADMK-led alliance will win, will form govt with majority, says P...

 India
3
India's Breakthrough in Nuclear Technology: Fast Breeder Reactor Achieves First Criticality

India's Breakthrough in Nuclear Technology: Fast Breeder Reactor Achieves Fi...

 India
4
Delhi's Liquor Bust: ANC Nabs Smuggler Amid Anti-Drug Campaign

Delhi's Liquor Bust: ANC Nabs Smuggler Amid Anti-Drug Campaign

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026