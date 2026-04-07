Russia Delays Lunar Missions Amidst U.S. Space Milestone
Russia has postponed three lunar missions, Luna-28, Luna-29, and Luna-30, to 2032-2036, facing setbacks in its space program as its rival, the U.S., achieves a milestone with the Artemis II lunar flyby. The decision comes after previous delays and the crash of Luna-25.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has encountered delays in its moon exploration efforts, pushing back the launches of the Luna-28, Luna-29, and Luna-30 spacecraft to 2032–2036, according to the Interfax news agency.
This development marks another setback for Russia's ambitious lunar exploration goals, especially as the U.S. celebrates a landmark event in space travel with NASA's Artemis II mission accomplishing the first human flyby of the moon in over five decades.
Historically dominant in space exploration, Russia's program has faltered in the post-Soviet era, lagging behind the U.S. and China, highlighted by the recent failure of its Luna-25 unmanned mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- lunar missions
- Luna-28
- Luna-29
- Luna-30
- Artemis II
- U.S.
- space exploration
- NASA
- Luna-25
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