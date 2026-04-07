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Trai's Bold Move: Affordable Calling and SMS-Only Plans on the Horizon

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) proposes telecom operators offer affordable mobile plans with only calling and SMS. The proposal seeks to ensure these plans are priced lower and provide consumers with a choice against data-inclusive packs. Comments are invited until April 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:08 IST
Trai's Bold Move: Affordable Calling and SMS-Only Plans on the Horizon
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has introduced a draft amendment on Tuesday that aims to provide more affordable telecom plans. These plans will focus solely on voice and SMS services, omitting data facilities, thereby ensuring a lower price point for consumers.

Trai mandates every telecom operator to launch at least one special tariff voucher that includes only voice and SMS services. The regulator noticed that current pricing does not reflect the absence of data services, leading to an imbalance that it intends to correct.

This amendment is set to enhance transparency and fairness by providing consumers with a choice that aligns with their usage. The regulator has called for feedback on the proposal by April 28, signaling a potential shift in mobile service offerings in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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