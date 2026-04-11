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China's New Age Propaganda Leveraging AI and Social Media

China is utilizing AI-generated animations and social media to reshape its global narrative, targeting younger audiences. These efforts aim to counter Western viewpoints, portraying the US negatively. China's strategy represents a shift from rigid messaging to creative infotainment, influencing global perspectives on international affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:04 IST
China's New Age Propaganda Leveraging AI and Social Media
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  • Country:
  • China

China's Communist government is innovating its messaging by leveraging AI-generated animations and social media, moving away from its traditionally rigid propaganda. The aim? To craft narratives that counter Western opinions, often depicting the US in a negative light, and to engage with a younger global audience more effectively.

The latest example, a martial arts-style animation depicting the war in Iran, has been well-received in China, translating complex geopolitical conflicts into an accessible format. This shift in content delivery mirrors President Xi Jinping's directives to enhance China's global storytelling capabilities and counter derogatory Western narratives about China.

With a focus on AI-generated infotainment, China's reach is expanding. By using popular formats and platforms, it resonates with broader audiences, signaling a new era in propaganda that combines creativity and technology to influence perceptions of international affairs worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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