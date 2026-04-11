Nexstar Media's Local News Revolution
Nexstar Media is steering its affiliate stations away from national networks, aiming to boost its NewsNation as a key content source. This move comes as Nexstar seeks to strengthen local programming and as legal challenges arise from a major acquisition of Tegna, despite regulatory approvals.
Nexstar Media, the largest U.S. local-TV broadcasting group, is maneuvering to steer its affiliate stations away from content provided by national networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS. Instead, Nexstar is promoting segments from NewsNation, its cable channel, Bloomberg News reported, citing regulatory documents and unnamed sources.
The company, controlling over 200 stations in 116 U.S. markets with a reach of 220 million people, aims to strengthen local programming through internal resources. The decision marks a shift in strategy as Nexstar ended its stations' agreement with Comcast's NBC to share nationally reported segments, though it maintains certain broadcasts such as NBC's Today Show and Nightly News, according to Bloomberg.
This move coincides with a significant legal challenge following Nexstar's $3.54 billion acquisition of Tegna, which faces a federal antitrust lawsuit from DirecTV. Despite receiving approval from the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission, the merger sees opposition from eight states, including California and New York, seeking to halt the deal.
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