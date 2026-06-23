Alibaba sues US Department of Defense for branding it a 'Chinese military company'

Alibaba has sued the US Department of Defense, claiming its designation as a "Chinese military company" has no basis in fact or law.

Reuters | Chinese Tech And Ecommerce Giant Alibaba Sued The Us Department Of Defense For Designations Including Saying It Was A Chinese Military Company | Updated: 23-06-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 23:06 IST
Alibaba sues US Department of Defense for branding it a 'Chinese military company'
Alibaba
  • Country:
  • United States

Chinese ‌tech and ​e-commerce giant Alibaba sued the U.S. Department of ‌Defense for designations including saying it was a "Chinese military company," according to a court filing ‌on Tuesday. "The determinations have no basis in ‌fact or law," Alibaba said in its lawsuit. "Alibaba is governed by an independent board, none of ⁠whom ​has ⁠any military affiliation." "Its products and services are built ⁠for retail, logistics, and enterprise information technology—not weapons, ​defense, or intelligence," the company said. The U.S. ⁠Department of Defense did not immediately respond ⁠to ​a request for comment. The United States in June added Alibaba, internet search provider ⁠Baidu, and automakers BYD and NIO to a list ⁠of ⁠companies it believes are aiding Beijing's military.

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