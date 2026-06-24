Blaze at New Delhi Data Center Sparks Data Recovery Crisis

A fire at a New Delhi data center, owned by ST Telemedia and Tata Communications, caused extensive damage, making data recovery highly challenging. Major disruptions ensued for clients such as Matrix Cellular and Google Cloud. Investigations are ongoing as businesses grapple with significant data losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Fire At A New Delhi Data Centre Owned By Singapores St Telemedia And Indias Tata Communications Caused Extensive Damage To Parts Of The Facility | Updated: 24-06-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 16:08 IST
Blaze at New Delhi Data Center Sparks Data Recovery Crisis
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A devastating fire at a New Delhi data center owned by Singapore's ST Telemedia and India's Tata Communications has resulted in significant damage to parts of the facility, complicating data recovery efforts. Documents reviewed by Reuters describe the incident as severe, posing critical challenges for ongoing operations.

The data center, part of the expansive Tata conglomerate, activated emergency business continuity protocols following the blaze. Among the affected were Matrix Cellular, which faces the potential loss of two decades' worth of operational data, and Google Cloud, which reported sporadic network disruptions due to the fire.

Authorities suggest the fire began in lithium battery units, though no definitive cause has been identified. As investigations proceed, the incident underscores vulnerabilities in data storage while raising concerns for other major clients, such as R2 Net, who report significant financial and client losses.

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