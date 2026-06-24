China's 360 Develops Homegrown Cybersecurity Rival to Anthropic's Mythos

In a bold move to counter U.S. technological dominance, China's cybersecurity firm, 360 Security Technology, introduced two powerful AI security tools during the ISC.AI 2026 cybersecurity conference in Beijing on Wednesday. Touted as China's answer to Anthropic's Mythos, these tools are designed to detect and exploit software vulnerabilities, potentially reshaping the cyber landscape.

The unveiling of 'Tulongfeng' and 'Yitianzhen' reflects China's determination to secure its cybersecurity infrastructure against growing threats. The tools are engineered to discover software flaws automatically and enhance cyber defense mechanisms, addressing concerns over the formidable capabilities of the U.S. Mythos system.

The move by 360 Security comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in cyber capabilities between the U.S. and China. As the U.S. imposes stricter export controls on technology, Zhou Hongyi, the founder of 360 Security, emphasized the need for China to safeguard its technological future by building advanced cyber-defense tools.