China's 360 Develops Homegrown Cybersecurity Rival to Anthropic's Mythos

Chinese firm 360 Security Technology has unveiled AI security tools, 'Tulongfeng' and 'Yitianzhen', as domestic alternatives to Anthropic's Mythos. These tools aim to identify software vulnerabilities and automate cyber defenses. The development reflects China's push for strategic cyber capabilities to counter U.S. dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Security Technology Has Developed What It Calls A Domestic Answer To Anthropics Mythos | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:39 IST
China's 360 Develops Homegrown Cybersecurity Rival to Anthropic's Mythos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to counter U.S. technological dominance, China's cybersecurity firm, 360 Security Technology, introduced two powerful AI security tools during the ISC.AI 2026 cybersecurity conference in Beijing on Wednesday. Touted as China's answer to Anthropic's Mythos, these tools are designed to detect and exploit software vulnerabilities, potentially reshaping the cyber landscape.

The unveiling of 'Tulongfeng' and 'Yitianzhen' reflects China's determination to secure its cybersecurity infrastructure against growing threats. The tools are engineered to discover software flaws automatically and enhance cyber defense mechanisms, addressing concerns over the formidable capabilities of the U.S. Mythos system.

The move by 360 Security comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in cyber capabilities between the U.S. and China. As the U.S. imposes stricter export controls on technology, Zhou Hongyi, the founder of 360 Security, emphasized the need for China to safeguard its technological future by building advanced cyber-defense tools.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026