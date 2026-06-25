Angola Launches AgriConnect to Boost Farming and Jobs

Angola has launched the AgriConnect Compact in partnership with the World Bank Group, introducing a national framework designed to strengthen agriculture, attract private investment and reduce the country's dependence on imported food.

The initiative brings together the government, private businesses, financial institutions, development partners and farmer organisations under a shared plan to modernise agricultural value chains and expand economic opportunities across the sector. By 2030, AgriConnect aims to create up to 700,000 jobs, generate as much as US$2.2 billion in annual economic value and mobilise up to US$1.45 billion in public and private investment to support agricultural growth.

Plan focuses on farmers, agribusiness and rural development

Angola has more than 58 million hectares of arable land and favourable conditions for farming, while agriculture provides livelihoods for more than half of the country's workforce. Even with these advantages, productivity remains low, forcing the country to spend around US$3 billion every year on food imports.

AgriConnect seeks to reverse that trend by supporting investment across the entire agricultural value chain. The programme will encourage greater food processing, improve transport and logistics, strengthen agricultural services and reduce post-harvest losses, helping farmers earn more while increasing the supply of locally produced food.

The framework also aims to expand opportunities for women and young entrepreneurs by improving access to farming inputs, finance, technology and domestic markets. At the same time, it supports reforms in land administration, water management, food safety and the wider business environment to encourage long-term private sector investment.

Sustainable farming and investment at the centre of strategy

Angola's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Isaac dos Anjos, said transforming the country's agricultural sector will depend on stronger participation from entrepreneurs, investors, cooperatives, agribusinesses and financial institutions. He said the government will continue introducing policies and institutional reforms that create better conditions for investment and business growth. The Compact also promotes climate-resilient farming by encouraging better water management and stronger agricultural value chains that can withstand droughts, floods and other climate-related challenges.

The World Bank Group is preparing additional financing to support competitive agricultural value chains and agribusiness development, with particular attention to opportunities along the Malanje and Lobito development corridors.

World Bank Division Director Albert Zeufack said Angola has the land, water resources and workforce needed to build a stronger agribusiness sector. He said AgriConnect provides the platform to connect farmers with markets, finance and modern technology while creating new opportunities for young people and women.

The initiative supports Angola's National Development Plan 2023–2027, which identifies agriculture and agribusiness as key pillars for economic diversification and rural development.