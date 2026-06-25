NZ Unveils Tourism Growth Plan to Boost Economy

The New Zealand Government has released a new Tourism Policy Statement that outlines its long-term strategy for growing the country's tourism sector while strengthening the benefits for businesses, workers and local communities. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said tourism remains New Zealand's second-largest export earner and plays a major role in supporting jobs and economic activity across the country. She said the new policy provides a clear framework for central government, local councils and the tourism industry to work together on future priorities and respond to changing conditions. The statement is designed to guide decisions on investment, infrastructure, marketing and tourism policy, with the goal of building a stronger and more competitive visitor economy over the coming years.

Government targets higher visitor spending and regional growth

The Government aims to double the value of tourism exports recorded in 2023 by 2034, with a focus on improving the quality of visitor experiences while increasing economic returns for New Zealand. Upston said the strategy is centred on creating a tourism sector that delivers greater value through quality hospitality, memorable visitor experiences, major events and stronger local businesses. She said recent initiatives have already helped move the industry in that direction.

Those measures include increased international tourism marketing, support for major events, the introduction of a visa-waiver trial for eligible travellers, and programmes encouraging visitors to spend more time in regional destinations. One of the key initiatives has been the Regional Tourism Boost programme, which encourages international visitors to travel beyond New Zealand's largest cities and outside traditional peak tourism seasons.

$5 million allocated for next Regional Tourism Boost round

Alongside the new policy statement, the Government announced $5 million in funding for the third round of the Regional Tourism Boost programme. Applications will open for campaigns aimed at attracting more international visitors to travel, stay and dine across New Zealand between spring 2026 and early summer 2027.

Upston said the programme reflects the close partnership between government and the tourism industry, helping regions attract more visitors while spreading the economic benefits across the country. She said continued collaboration between government, councils and industry will help build a tourism sector that supports sustainable growth and delivers lasting value for New Zealand communities.