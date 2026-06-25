New Zealand Visa Trial Brings $215 Million Tourism Boost in Six Months

New Zealand's simplified travel rules for eligible Chinese and Pacific visitors arriving from Australia have delivered a strong lift to the country's tourism industry, bringing an estimated NZ$215 million into the economy during the first six months of a year-long trial.

The visa waiver trial, introduced in November 2025, allows eligible travellers to enter New Zealand using a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) instead of applying for a visitor visa. The change has reduced both the cost and time needed to travel, making New Zealand a more attractive destination.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the response has exceeded expectations, with more than 92,000 travel requests approved since the trial began. More than 80,000 Chinese and Pacific travellers have already entered New Zealand through the new pathway.

Stanford said the results show that practical improvements to the travel process can make a noticeable difference for visitors while supporting the country's economy. She added that the strong uptake reflects growing interest in the simplified system.

Tourism spending supports businesses across the country

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said an analysis by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment found the trial directly contributed to a rise of more than 40 per cent in Chinese visitor arrivals during its first six months.

According to the analysis, visitors using the new travel option generated an estimated NZ$215 million in economic activity. That spending has benefited hotels, restaurants, cafés, retail stores and other tourism-related businesses, while also supporting jobs and local incomes.

Upston said tourism remains New Zealand's second-largest export earner and continues to play an important role in the country's economic growth. She noted that increased visitor spending creates opportunities for businesses in many communities that rely on tourism throughout the year.

Visitor numbers continue to rise as trial reaches halfway point

Recent figures from Stats NZ also point to a broader recovery in international tourism. Visitor arrivals in April increased by 21,300 compared with the same month a year earlier. Chinese visitors accounted for more than half of that growth, with arrivals rising by 11,100 from April 2025.

The government expects more travellers to take advantage of the simplified entry process during the remaining six months of the trial. Officials will carry out a full evaluation after the 12-month programme ends before deciding whether the policy should continue.

Until a final decision is made, eligible Chinese and Pacific visitors travelling to New Zealand from Australia will remain able to use an NZeTA instead of applying for a visitor visa.