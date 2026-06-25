Electric Car Sales Surge Challenges EU's Combustion Engine Ban

A significant rise in electric car sales strengthens the European Union's resolve to enforce a partial ban on combustion engines. Despite pressure from Germany and Italy to ease restrictions, EU climate ministers remain divided, with France and Sweden advocating for stringent policies to boost EV manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Spectacular Rise In Electric Car Sales Is Weakening Political Momentum To Roll Back The European Unions Planned Ban On Combustion Engine Cars | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:44 IST
Electric Car Sales Surge Challenges EU's Combustion Engine Ban
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Electric vehicle sales in Europe are surging, posing a challenge to political efforts to relax the EU's planned combustion engine ban. This development comes as climate ministers grapple with differing opinions on the necessity of the ban.

The European Commission of last year had proposed adjusting the EU's ban from a total to 90% emissions reduction in response to pressure from Germany, Italy, and the auto sector. However, impressive EV sales figures, particularly in Germany, France, and Italy, have reignited discussions.

Diplomats revealed that EU countries are split over car CO2 rules. Some nations argue for minor adjustments, while others push to weaken the ban further. Germany and Italy, urging relaxed rules, contend that a single-tech focus endangers future competitiveness, whereas France and Sweden warn against ignoring electric advancements.

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