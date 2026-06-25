DCS Continues Disciplinary Action Against Suspended KZN Commissioner

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that it will proceed with internal disciplinary action against suspended KwaZulu-Natal Regional Commissioner Mnikelwa Nxele, even as criminal proceedings against him move through the courts. The department said it will follow its internal processes in line with existing legislation and departmental policies while allowing the judicial process to continue independently.

Nxele appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates' Court after being arrested by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC). He is facing charges of fraud and money laundering linked to allegations that he received regular bribes from Bosasa, a security company that featured prominently during the State Capture Commission.

Department maintains suspension as legal case proceeds

In a brief statement issued after Nxele's court appearance, the Department of Correctional Services acknowledged the charges against the suspended commissioner and stressed that the matter is now before the courts.

The department stated that it would not interfere with the legal proceedings and would allow the criminal case to unfold without prejudice. At the same time, officials made it clear that Nxele's suspension remains in place and that internal disciplinary proceedings will continue separately from the criminal investigation.

This approach allows the department to address possible breaches of its own rules and standards while the courts determine whether any criminal offences were committed. Government departments often conduct disciplinary hearings independently because workplace misconduct and criminal liability are governed by different legal processes.

The department did not provide further details on the timeline for the disciplinary proceedings or whether additional administrative measures would be taken while the case remains before the courts.

Allegations linked to Bosasa contracts and State Capture evidence

According to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, the case stems from allegations that Nxele accepted bribes of about R100,000 every month while serving as Chairperson of the Special Bid Adjudication Committee in KwaZulu-Natal.

Investigators allege that the payments were linked to Bosasa, a company that secured government contracts and became a central focus of investigations during the State Capture Commission. The allegations suggest the payments were made while Bosasa held contracts with the Department of Correctional Services valued at approximately R20 million.

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the investigation originated after evidence presented before the State Capture Commission was referred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks. The referral followed testimony provided by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, whose evidence before the commission detailed alleged corruption involving government procurement processes and Bosasa's business dealings.

The Hawks carried out further investigations based on that information before the matter was handed over to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, which ultimately secured Nxele's arrest.

Court grants bail as investigation continues

Following his appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates' Court, Nxele was granted R50,000 bail. The court postponed the matter to 16 September 2026, when the case is expected to return for further proceedings.

The criminal case is likely to remain under close public scrutiny because it forms part of broader efforts by South African authorities to pursue allegations of corruption that emerged during the State Capture Commission. Several investigations linked to Bosasa contracts have continued in recent years as law enforcement agencies work through evidence collected during the commission's hearings.

For now, Nxele remains suspended from his position within the Department of Correctional Services while both the criminal prosecution and the department's internal disciplinary process move forward independently. The outcome of the court proceedings and the internal investigation will determine the next steps regarding his future within the department.