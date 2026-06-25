SAPS Urges Taxi Industry to Keep Roads Open During June 30 Protests

South Africa's Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has appealed to the country's taxi industry to help maintain peace and keep public transport running normally during the planned demonstrations scheduled for 30 June 2026. Speaking after meeting leaders of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in Pretoria, Dimpane called on taxi owners, operators, drivers and association leaders across the country to reject any attempts to disrupt transport services or block major roads.

The appeal comes as the South African Police Service (SAPS), together with metro police, private security companies and other law enforcement agencies, prepares for demonstrations organised by civic movement March and March alongside several interest groups. The planned protests are linked to continuing calls for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, leading authorities to strengthen security measures across the country ahead of the demonstrations.

Dimpane said the taxi industry plays a critical role in South Africa's transport system, carrying millions of commuters every day, and its cooperation is essential to ensuring that people can continue travelling safely without interruptions.

Police seek cooperation from taxi operators nationwide

Addressing members of the taxi industry, Dimpane urged every taxi association, owner, operator and driver to ensure that 30 June remains an ordinary working day for commuters. She stressed that transport services should continue without disruption and called on industry leaders to discourage any action that could threaten public safety or interfere with daily life.

She appealed to taxi operators not to allow criminal elements to use the industry as a platform for unlawful activities, warning that isolated incidents of violence or intimidation could have serious consequences for communities and the country's economy. The Acting National Police Commissioner also encouraged SANTACO to use its influence across the industry by spreading a strong message promoting peace, respect for the law and responsible conduct.

According to Dimpane, the message should be consistent at every taxi rank and within every association. She said there should be no road blockages, no intimidation of passengers, no destruction of property and no violence carried out in the name of the taxi industry. She added that public transport must continue operating normally so that commuters are not placed at risk or left without reliable travel options.

The police leadership believes the overwhelming majority of taxi operators are responsible citizens who work hard every day to provide an essential public service. Dimpane said these operators should not allow themselves to become involved in activities that could damage public confidence in the industry or create instability across the country.

Authorities warn against violence and public disruption

Police have made it clear that they will respect the constitutional right of individuals to protest peacefully and within the boundaries of the law. At the same time, authorities have warned that criminal behaviour carried out under the cover of demonstrations will not be tolerated.

Dimpane said SAPS has already put operational plans in place with the support of other law enforcement agencies to respond quickly to any incidents that threaten public safety. Officers will be deployed to monitor key transport routes, public gathering points and areas where disruptions may occur during the demonstrations.

She explained that previous incidents of unrest have shown how quickly ordinary citizens suffer when public infrastructure is targeted. Road closures prevent employees from reaching their workplaces, school learners struggle to attend classes, businesses lose income and emergency services often face delays when important transport routes become inaccessible.

Damage to public infrastructure also creates long-term financial costs for communities and government while disrupting economic activity that depends on reliable transport networks. Dimpane said protecting roads and maintaining public transport services is essential for keeping the country's economy functioning during periods of public protest.

She issued a clear warning that anyone attempting to block highways, intimidate commuters, damage infrastructure or engage in violence would face swift action from law enforcement agencies. Police, she said, remain fully prepared to respond decisively if criminal acts take place.

SANTACO's response offers hope for a peaceful day

The Acting National Police Commissioner welcomed the response received from SANTACO's leadership during the meeting in Pretoria, saying the organisation had shown a willingness to engage with its members across the country and encourage peaceful conduct.

She expressed confidence that the taxi industry can play a major role in preventing tensions from escalating by encouraging operators and commuters to reject violence and support lawful behaviour throughout the planned demonstrations.

Dimpane called on every taxi owner, driver, queue marshal, association leader and commuter to work together in ensuring that 30 June is remembered as a day marked by peace, stability and responsibility rather than conflict. She said cooperation between law enforcement agencies, transport operators and local communities would help reduce the risk of unrest while protecting the rights of citizens who choose to protest peacefully.

With security agencies on high alert and the taxi industry being asked to keep transport services running normally, authorities hope the demonstrations can take place without disrupting daily life or affecting the movement of millions of South Africans who rely on taxis as their primary mode of transport. The coming days will test the effectiveness of this coordinated effort to balance public safety, constitutional rights and the smooth functioning of essential transport services across the country.