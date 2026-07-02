Google Faces Uphill Battle as EU Court Upholds Record Android Antitrust Fine

Alphabets Google On Thursday Lost Its Fight Against A Record Fine Imposed By Eu Antitrust Regulators Eight Years Ago For Using Its Android Mobile Operating System To Block Rivals

Alphabet's Google faced a setback as the European Union's highest court reinforced a record antitrust fine initially set in 2018. The court ruling emphasized that Google had abused its market dominance with its Android operating system to limit rival technologies.

The European Commission had ordered the tech giant to pay €4.34 billion for its practice of making phone manufacturers pre-install Google apps and services. A tribunal had previously reduced this to €4.1 billion, but the court's latest decision supports the original penalty structure.

Google, facing multiple EU fines nearing €11 billion over the past decade, will likely encounter more scrutiny under the Digital Markets Act. The firm continues to argue its investments promote openness and innovation within the tech ecosystem.