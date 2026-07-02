Pressure Mounts: Russia's Escalating Strikes on Kyiv

President Vladimir Putin was briefed on a significant Russian attack on Kyiv, resulting in at least 13 deaths. The Kremlin stated its intent to increase pressure on Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Europe of heightening tensions, implying Russia cannot ignore these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Vladimir Putin Has Been Briefed By His Top Military Commander About A Massive Overnight Russian Strike On Kyiv | Updated: 02-07-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 14:21 IST
Pressure Mounts: Russia's Escalating Strikes on Kyiv
President Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on a major overnight Russian assault on Kyiv, according to the Kremlin's announcement on Thursday. The attack, part of Moscow's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine, resulted in at least 13 fatalities and numerous injuries.

The Kremlin has signaled its intention to continue exerting pressure on Kyiv to fulfill its strategic objectives. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a recent call with reporters, accused European nations of escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

Peskov emphasized that Russia cannot disregard such actions, suggesting that the Kremlin views these developments as provocations that demand a response. The international community remains on edge as the conflict shows no signs of abating.

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