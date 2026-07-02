President Vladimir Putin Has Been Briefed By His Top Military Commander About A Massive Overnight Russian Strike On Kyiv

President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on a major overnight Russian assault on Kyiv, according to the Kremlin's announcement on Thursday. The attack, part of Moscow's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine, resulted in at least 13 fatalities and numerous injuries.

The Kremlin has signaled its intention to continue exerting pressure on Kyiv to fulfill its strategic objectives. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a recent call with reporters, accused European nations of escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.

Peskov emphasized that Russia cannot disregard such actions, suggesting that the Kremlin views these developments as provocations that demand a response. The international community remains on edge as the conflict shows no signs of abating.