Europe's Tech Titans Under Investigation: Antitrust and Privacy Battles Unfold

European regulators are thoroughly scrutinizing major technology companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, and X. Various investigations focus on antitrust violations, privacy concerns, and online safety issues. Significant fines have been levied, with firms like Google and Apple facing hefty penalties. The assessments reveal vast regulatory challenges in controlling tech giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Regulators Have Launched A Series Of Antitrust | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:22 IST
Europe's Tech Titans Under Investigation: Antitrust and Privacy Battles Unfold
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In a wave of regulatory scrutiny, European authorities have directed their focus at major technology companies, including Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and more. A series of investigations target antitrust violations, privacy violations, and online safety practices, with some companies facing significant fines.

Google has largely lost its legal battle against a €4.1 billion fine related to Android antitrust issues, while an investigation regarding use of publishers' content continues. Silicon Valley rival Apple faces substantial penalties for alleged abuse of market domination, with a particular spotlight on its app ecosystem.

Amazon faces regulatory challenges in Germany and Italy, reflecting accusations of anti-competitive behavior. Meanwhile, TikTok and Meta's practices are under scrutiny for breaching EU content standards, and Microsoft's bundling practices in cloud computing have attracted attention. These engagements underscore Europe's effort to impose stricter regulations on digital behemoths.

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