Global Call for AI Governance: Guterres Highlights Safety Concerns for Children

During the inaugural U.N. Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a stern warning about the accelerating development of artificial intelligence. He urged for international cooperation to establish regulations that can manage AI's rapid progress and address its risks, especially concerning child safety.

Guterres emphasized that AI has the potential to reshape industries and even influence global security dynamics. However, he stressed the importance of instituting safety measures to protect children, advocating for an AI Child Safety Pledge. This initiative would require companies to prove their systems are safe for minors before use.

The dialogue served as a platform for delegates to consider findings from an independent scientific panel on AI. Discussions highlighted the disparity in AI adoption and development between developed and developing nations, with a call for more inclusive growth and equitable opportunities in the AI landscape.