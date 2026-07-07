Bridging the Chip Divide: Dutch Trade Mission to China

Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma visited China to address a dispute involving chipmaker Nexperia amid rising technology tensions. This marks the first Dutch trade mission to China since 2018. Cooperation between the Netherlands and China is emphasized, especially in resolving the ongoing governance issues with Nexperia's Chinese unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma Said On Tuesday That The Netherlands And China Were Cooperating Extremely Well To Resolve A Dispute Involving Chipmaker Nexperia | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:50 IST
Bridging the Chip Divide: Dutch Trade Mission to China
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In a significant diplomatic move, Dutch Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma embarked on the first trade mission to China in five years, aiming to mend a rift over chipmaker Nexperia. Discussions with Chinese officials signal an effort to resolve governance disputes between Nexperia's Dutch headquarters and its Chinese parent company, Wingtech Technology.

The timing of the visit is critical as U.S.-China technology tensions are escalating, impacting the European Union's trade dynamics. Both countries are working towards a constructive resolution to ensure economic cooperation remains intact despite past frictions. This bilateral effort comes as the Dutch chip equipment maker ASML also navigates restrictions imposed by Washington.

The efforts underscore the Netherlands' dedication to controlling semiconductor exports, ensuring national security is not compromised. Despite pressure from the proposed U.S. MATCH Act, Dutch authorities remain committed to robust export control mechanisms, crucial in maintaining their technological sovereignty.

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