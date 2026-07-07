Diplomatic Harmony: Netherlands and China Tackle Nexperia Dispute

The Governments Of The Netherlands And China Are Cooperating Extremely Well On The Nexperia Dispute

Diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and China are reportedly very positive as the two nations address the ongoing Nexperia dispute, according to the Dutch trade minister.

During a visit to Beijing, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma highlighted the necessity for Nexperia China and Nexperia Europe to engage in dialogue.

The aim is to find a solution that is both credible and practical, said the minister, emphasizing the importance of cooperation.