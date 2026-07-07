Diplomatic Harmony: Netherlands and China Tackle Nexperia Dispute

The governments of the Netherlands and China are reported to have an effective collaboration addressing the Nexperia dispute. Dutch trade minister, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, emphasized the need for Nexperia China and Nexperia Europe to engage in discussions aimed at finding a credible and workable solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Governments Of The Netherlands And China Are Cooperating Extremely Well On The Nexperia Dispute | Updated: 07-07-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 20:22 IST
Diplomatic Harmony: Netherlands and China Tackle Nexperia Dispute
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Diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and China are reportedly very positive as the two nations address the ongoing Nexperia dispute, according to the Dutch trade minister.

During a visit to Beijing, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma highlighted the necessity for Nexperia China and Nexperia Europe to engage in dialogue.

The aim is to find a solution that is both credible and practical, said the minister, emphasizing the importance of cooperation.

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