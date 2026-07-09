Changxin Memory Technologies Unveils Ambitious IPO Plans

Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT), a Chinese memory chipmaker, plans to commence book-building for its Shanghai initial public offering on July 15, aiming to raise 29.5 billion yuan ($4.34 billion). Investor subscriptions will be accepted from July 16, according to a recent exchange filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinese Memory Chipmaker Changxin Memory Technologies Cxmt Said On Thursday It Will Start Bookbuilding On July For Its Shanghai Initial Public Offering As It Seeks To Raise Billion Yuan Billion Cxmt Will Take Investor Subscriptions On July | Updated: 09-07-2026 06:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 06:28 IST
Changxin Memory Technologies Unveils Ambitious IPO Plans

Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT), a prominent player in the Chinese memory chip industry, has announced its plans to initiate book-building for its upcoming Shanghai initial public offering (IPO) on July 15.

The company is looking to raise a substantial 29.5 billion yuan, equivalent to $4.34 billion, according to recent reports.

Investor subscriptions will open on July 16, as disclosed in an official exchange filing, marking a significant financial undertaking for the tech firm.

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