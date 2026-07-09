Changxin Memory Technologies Unveils Ambitious IPO Plans
Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT), a Chinese memory chipmaker, plans to commence book-building for its Shanghai initial public offering on July 15, aiming to raise 29.5 billion yuan ($4.34 billion). Investor subscriptions will be accepted from July 16, according to a recent exchange filing.
Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT), a prominent player in the Chinese memory chip industry, has announced its plans to initiate book-building for its upcoming Shanghai initial public offering (IPO) on July 15.
The company is looking to raise a substantial 29.5 billion yuan, equivalent to $4.34 billion, according to recent reports.
Investor subscriptions will open on July 16, as disclosed in an official exchange filing, marking a significant financial undertaking for the tech firm.