Record Demand for SK Hynix's Blockbuster U.S. Share Offering
SK Hynix's U.S. share offering attracted significant interest, with demand exceeding the available shares by more than seven times. The South Korean chipmaker aims to raise 43 trillion won ($28 billion) in what is set to be one of the world's largest new share sales. Pricing guidance will be announced after the South Korean stock market closes.
Record interest has been recorded in SK Hynix's U.S. share offering, with demand surpassing the available shares by more than seven times, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The South Korean semiconductor giant is aiming to raise 43 trillion won ($28 billion) in one of the largest new share sales globally, evidencing robust investor confidence.
Underwriters have indicated that pricing guidance will be released post the closure of the South Korean stock market on Thursday, with final allocations expected to be completed later in the U.S., as per previous reports.
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