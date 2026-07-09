Record Demand for SK Hynix's Blockbuster U.S. Share Offering

Demand For Sk Hynixs Us Share Offering Was More Than Seven Times The Available Shares

Record interest has been recorded in SK Hynix's U.S. share offering, with demand surpassing the available shares by more than seven times, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The South Korean semiconductor giant is aiming to raise 43 trillion won ($28 billion) in one of the largest new share sales globally, evidencing robust investor confidence.

Underwriters have indicated that pricing guidance will be released post the closure of the South Korean stock market on Thursday, with final allocations expected to be completed later in the U.S., as per previous reports.