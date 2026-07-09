Record Demand for SK Hynix's Blockbuster U.S. Share Offering

SK Hynix's U.S. share offering attracted significant interest, with demand exceeding the available shares by more than seven times. The South Korean chipmaker aims to raise 43 trillion won ($28 billion) in what is set to be one of the world's largest new share sales. Pricing guidance will be announced after the South Korean stock market closes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Demand For Sk Hynixs Us Share Offering Was More Than Seven Times The Available Shares | Updated: 09-07-2026 07:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 07:07 IST
Record Demand for SK Hynix's Blockbuster U.S. Share Offering

Record interest has been recorded in SK Hynix's U.S. share offering, with demand surpassing the available shares by more than seven times, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The South Korean semiconductor giant is aiming to raise 43 trillion won ($28 billion) in one of the largest new share sales globally, evidencing robust investor confidence.

Underwriters have indicated that pricing guidance will be released post the closure of the South Korean stock market on Thursday, with final allocations expected to be completed later in the U.S., as per previous reports.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026