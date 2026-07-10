China successfully tests sea-based rocket booster recovery system, state media says

China successfully tested an experimental rocket retrieval system, recovering a Long March 10B booster rocket on an offshore platform in a bid to challenge US dominance in reusable rockets.

Reuters | China On Friday Successfully Tested An Experimental Rocket Retrieval System Using A Net Attached To A Sea Platform | Updated: 10-07-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 10:08 IST
China successfully tests sea-based rocket booster recovery system, state media says
  • Country:
  • China

​China on ​Friday successfully tested ‌an experimental ​rocket retrieval system using a ‌net attached to a sea platform, state media reported, in the ‌hopes of breaking U.S. dominance in ‌reusable rockets.

The Long March 10B rocket lifted off from the ⁠Hainan commercial ​space ⁠launch site in southern China and, ⁠about six minutes after separation of ​its booster and upper stage, ⁠the booster returned vertically and was recovered ⁠on ​an offshore platform, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

It marked China's ⁠first successful controlled recovery of ⁠a carrier ⁠rocket's booster, CCTV said.

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