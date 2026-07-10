China On Friday Successfully Tested An Experimental Rocket Retrieval System Using A Net Attached To A Sea Platform

​China on ​Friday successfully tested ‌an experimental ​rocket retrieval system using a ‌net attached to a sea platform, state media reported, in the ‌hopes of breaking U.S. dominance in ‌reusable rockets.

The Long March 10B rocket lifted off from the ⁠Hainan commercial ​space ⁠launch site in southern China and, ⁠about six minutes after separation of ​its booster and upper stage, ⁠the booster returned vertically and was recovered ⁠on ​an offshore platform, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

It marked China's ⁠first successful controlled recovery of ⁠a carrier ⁠rocket's booster, CCTV said.