China successfully tests sea-based rocket booster recovery system, state media says
China successfully tested an experimental rocket retrieval system, recovering a Long March 10B booster rocket on an offshore platform in a bid to challenge US dominance in reusable rockets.
- Country:
- China
China on Friday successfully tested an experimental rocket retrieval system using a net attached to a sea platform, state media reported, in the hopes of breaking U.S. dominance in reusable rockets.
The Long March 10B rocket lifted off from the Hainan commercial space launch site in southern China and, about six minutes after separation of its booster and upper stage, the booster returned vertically and was recovered on an offshore platform, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
It marked China's first successful controlled recovery of a carrier rocket's booster, CCTV said.
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