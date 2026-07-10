SK Hynix's Landmark U.S. Debut: AI Boom's Next Big Test

SK Hynix has made its U.S. Nasdaq debut after a $26.5 billion share sale, testing investor confidence in AI technology's endurance. Despite a recent pullback in chip stocks, the significant over-subscription of this offering indicates strong interest in SK Hynix's memory chips, pivotal for AI advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sk Hynixs Us Trading Debut On Friday Following A Billion Share Sale Will Be A Key Test Of Investors Belief In The Durability Of The Ai Boom | Updated: 10-07-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 19:32 IST
SK Hynix's Landmark U.S. Debut: AI Boom's Next Big Test
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SK Hynix marked its U.S. Nasdaq debut on Friday, following a $26.5 billion share sale, which serves as a significant indicator of investor confidence in the longevity of the AI industry.

Initially priced at $149, American Depositary Receipts opened at $178.07, reflecting the volatility and high interest that surrounds semiconductor stocks, even as industry growth shows signs of deceleration.

This offering is critically timed as chip stocks experience momentum loss, but robust demand has shown that interest in AI-related investments, particularly in SK Hynix's high-bandwidth memory chips, remains strong and resilient.

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