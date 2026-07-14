Meta's AI Layoff Lawsuit Sparks Controversy

In an unprecedented legal move, 26 former employees of Meta Platforms have lodged a lawsuit against the tech giant, alleging its use of AI in workforce reductions unfairly targeted disabled employees.

The legal complaint, filed late Monday in an Oakland, California federal court, claims that Meta's reliance on factors such as productivity and AI token usage for layoffs disadvantaged individuals needing medical leave.

A Meta spokesperson has rejected these claims, asserting that key organizational decisions were human-driven, despite an increased focus on AI within the company.