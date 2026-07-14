Meta's AI Layoff Lawsuit Sparks Controversy

Twenty-six ex-employees of Meta Platforms have filed a lawsuit claiming that the company's reliance on AI unfairly impacted individuals with disabilities in recent layoffs. The case, which seeks to halt ongoing layoffs, questions Meta's use of unvetted AI systems for employment decisions, marking a legal first.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:25 IST
Meta's AI Layoff Lawsuit Sparks Controversy
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In an unprecedented legal move, 26 former employees of Meta Platforms have lodged a lawsuit against the tech giant, alleging its use of AI in workforce reductions unfairly targeted disabled employees.

The legal complaint, filed late Monday in an Oakland, California federal court, claims that Meta's reliance on factors such as productivity and AI token usage for layoffs disadvantaged individuals needing medical leave.

A Meta spokesperson has rejected these claims, asserting that key organizational decisions were human-driven, despite an increased focus on AI within the company.

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