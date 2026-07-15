Ukraine's Missile Ambitions: A Leap Forward
Ukraine plans to achieve the technical proficiency needed to produce missiles for U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems by the year's end, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Additionally, Ukraine is involved in developing a missile and launcher for the European anti-ballistic Freyja project, aiming for successful testing.
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Wednesday that Ukraine is on track to manufacture its own missiles for U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems by the end of this year. This marks a significant step in the nation's military capabilities.
In an update to reporters, Zelenskiy revealed ongoing progress in Ukraine's participation in the European anti-ballistic project known as Freyja. The country is working on both a launcher and missile for this initiative.
Zelenskiy expressed optimism regarding the upcoming tests, hoping for their success as Ukraine continues to bolster its defense systems through international collaborations.