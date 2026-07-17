Global Equity Markets Stumble Amid Rising Treasury Yields and Geopolitical Tensions

Global equity markets took a hit on Thursday as investors offloaded heavy-weight chip stocks, leading to a downturn in indexes worldwide. The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose following recent economic releases, adding to market volatility amidst escalating Middle Eastern conflicts.

The tech sector faced particular scrutiny after Taiwanese chip giant TSMC reported a staggering 77% earnings growth that failed to impress investors who are leaning heavily into AI-related technology stocks. The skepticism around high expectations reflects on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posting significant drops.

Amid these financial upheavals, the geopolitical landscape also influenced market sentiment, with Iran and the U.S. ratcheting up tensions. While oil prices saw a mild decline, data such as U.S. retail sales and jobless claims presented a mixed economic outlook, barely affecting the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate path.