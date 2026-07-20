Shake-Up at U.S. AI Testing Institute: Director Resigns After Three Months

In a surprising move, Chris Fall, the Director of the U.S. Center for AI Standards and Innovation, has stepped down after just three months. This was confirmed by a spokesperson from the Department of Commerce.

Arvind Raman, who is responsible for the office overseeing the AI testing institute at the Commerce Department, will assume Fall's duties on an interim basis. Raman brings experience from his previous role as the dean of engineering at Purdue University.

The sudden leadership change raises questions about the strategic direction and stability of the AI testing institute, critical to maintaining AI standards nationwide.