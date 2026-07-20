Shake-Up at U.S. AI Testing Institute: Director Resigns After Three Months

Chris Fall, director of the U.S. Center for AI Standards and Innovation, has resigned just three months into his appointment. Arvind Raman, from the Commerce Department, will temporarily fill the position. Raman previously served as the dean of engineering at Purdue University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 21:45 IST
Shake-Up at U.S. AI Testing Institute: Director Resigns After Three Months
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising move, Chris Fall, the Director of the U.S. Center for AI Standards and Innovation, has stepped down after just three months. This was confirmed by a spokesperson from the Department of Commerce.

Arvind Raman, who is responsible for the office overseeing the AI testing institute at the Commerce Department, will assume Fall's duties on an interim basis. Raman brings experience from his previous role as the dean of engineering at Purdue University.

The sudden leadership change raises questions about the strategic direction and stability of the AI testing institute, critical to maintaining AI standards nationwide.

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