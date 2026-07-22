Samsung Unveils Game-Changing Foldable Phones Amidst Rising Competition

In a bold move to maintain its leadership in the foldable smartphone market, Samsung Electronics introduced a new range of foldable phones on Wednesday. As competitors, notably Apple, prepare to enter this growing segment, Samsung is raising the stakes with higher-priced models amid escalating memory chip costs.

The launch event in London saw Samsung reveal three Galaxy Z models, all powered by Alphabet's Gemini AI. The passport-sized Galaxy Z Fold8 targets video-centric users at $1,899, while the premium Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Flip8 are priced at $2,099 and $1,199, respectively.

Despite predictions for a global market decline, foldable phone shipments are expected to rise, providing a critical growth opportunity. However, the pressure of increased chip prices may hit Samsung's profit margins, challenging it to justify higher costs as the company defends its pioneering role in the foldable category.