AMD and Anthropic Forge $5 Billion AI Partnership

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) plans to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic as part of a deal. Anthropic will acquire up to 2 gigawatts of AMD's cutting-edge AI chips, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 19:44 IST
AMD and Anthropic Forge $5 Billion AI Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is set to make a significant investment of up to $5 billion in the AI startup Anthropic. This new partnership highlights the growing synergy between technology firms aiming to advance AI capabilities.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the deal consists of Anthropic purchasing up to 2 gigawatts of AMD's next-generation AI chips, a move that underscores the mutual commitment to pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence technology.

This significant investment is expected to foster innovation and collaboration, reinforcing the dynamic landscape of the AI industry as companies like AMD and Anthropic continue to seek strategic partnerships.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
4
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026