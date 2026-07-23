Tesla's Robotaxi Rollout Stalls Amid Expansion Hurdles

Tesla's robotaxi network expansion has been slower than expected, with a limited rollout in Texas and Florida. Despite achieving 2.5 million miles in customer rides, Tesla trails behind Waymo's autonomous miles. Investors remain cautious as regulatory and operational challenges hinder rapid deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:02 IST
Tesla's Robotaxi Rollout Stalls Amid Expansion Hurdles
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Tesla CEO Elon Musk had projected the company's robotaxi network to reach half the U.S. population by 2025. However, during a recent earnings call, Musk and his team acknowledged a slower progress than anticipated. Tesla's rollout, which debuted in Austin, expanded only modestly across Texas and Florida, encountering regulatory and operational hurdles.

Despite accruing 2.5 million paid customer miles, Tesla lags behind Waymo's extensive 220 million autonomous miles. Analysts expressing concerns about Tesla's perceived delay in scaling up robotaxi services contribute to investor unease. Consequently, Tesla’s stock value reflects caution, down 17% this year, amid comparisons to traditional automakers and Big Tech firms.

The current strategic approach prioritizes regulatory compliance across diverse city requirements, per Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy. While focusing on a gradual city-by-city expansion, Tesla aims to balance rapid growth with safety considerations for its fleet. Pending further city launches, Tesla remains committed to increasing its robotaxi footprint substantially.

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