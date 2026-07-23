Search, Steering and $1 Billion Fine: Europe Draws a Hard Line for Google

The European Commission has fined Google a combined €890 million ($1 billion) after finding that the company breached the Digital Markets Act in two areas vital to its business: the presentation of competing services in Google Search and the ability of app developers to direct customers towards purchases outside Google Play.

The Commission imposed a €460 million fine over Google's preferential treatment of its own services in search results and a separate €430 million penalty for restrictions on "steering", the ability of developers to communicate alternative, potentially cheaper purchasing options to users. Google must end the practices and comply with the decisions within 60 days. Failure to do so could expose the company to periodic penalty payments of up to 5% of its total worldwide turnover.

Search Is No Longer Just a Gateway

According to the Commission's official statement, the first decision targets Google's treatment of its own specialised services, including shopping, hotels, transport and sports results. Under the Digital Markets Act, companies designated as gatekeepers must not rank their own services more favourably than comparable third-party offerings. They must apply transparent, fair and non-discriminatory conditions when deciding how services appear.

The Commission concluded that Google did not meet that standard. Its services were displayed more prominently, including at the top of search pages, and benefited from enhanced visuals and filtering tools that were not equally available to competitors. This is not simply a dispute over where links appear on a screen. Visibility within Google Search can determine which businesses users encounter, which offers they compare and where commercial transactions begin.

Google operates the search infrastructure while also offering services that compete for the attention generated through that infrastructure. The Commission's case is that the company used its control over the interface to give those services advantages unavailable to rivals.

The Digital Markets Act does not prevent Google from offering shopping, travel or sports products. Instead, it seeks to separate the company's right to compete from its ability to shape the competitive environment in its own favour. It will make compliance difficult to judge. Google could alter the formal ranking of services while retaining advantages through layout, images, filters or other design choices. The effectiveness of the decision will therefore depend on whether rival services receive genuinely comparable opportunities to attract users, not merely whether they remain technically present somewhere on the page.

Google has proposed and started testing changes affecting shopping, hotels, flights and other services. The Commission described some of these measures as substantial progress but has not yet concluded that they fully resolve the concerns.

App Developers Win More Freedom, but the Fee Fight Is Not Over

The second decision challenges Google's control over how app developers communicate and transact with customers acquired through Google Play. The Digital Markets Act requires gatekeepers to allow developers to inform users, free of charge, about alternative offers and direct them to websites or other app stores where purchases may be cheaper.

According to the Commission, Google prevented developers from freely promoting such offers and concluding contracts with users through distribution channels of their choice.

The regulator also objected to the level and duration of fees linked to steering. Google may charge for facilitating the initial acquisition of a customer through Google Play, but the Commission determined that the fees imposed and the length of the charging period went beyond what the law permits.

The Commission's decision challenges whether Google can continue collecting fees or imposing restrictions after developers move a transaction outside its store. For app businesses, the decision could provide greater control over pricing, customer relationships and payment channels. Developers may be able to offer lower prices through their own websites or avoid some of the costs associated with in-app transactions.

Consumers could benefit from more choice, although purchasing outside an app store may also require them to navigate different payment, refund and customer-support arrangements.

Google has already changed some of its steering terms. The Commission called those revisions good progress but said they would be assessed against the formal order to end the infringement.

Enforcement Design Will Decide the Outcome

Digital platforms can modify interfaces and contractual terms rapidly. They can also introduce complex systems that comply with the literal wording of a rule while preserving much of the original commercial effect. For that reason, enforcement cannot stop at reviewing Google's written policies. The Commission will need to examine whether competing services gain meaningful visibility and whether developers can communicate with customers without facing excessive technical barriers or financial penalties.

Market participants will play an important role. Rival comparison services, app developers and alternative app stores can provide evidence about whether Google's changes improve their ability to compete.

Google may appeal the decisions. Any legal challenge could test how far the Commission can go in defining fair search presentation, what fees gatekeepers may charge and how much evidence is necessary to establish non-compliance under the Digital Markets Act.

AI Search Opens the Next Front in Europe's Google Battle

The decisions already extend beyond conventional search results and app-store transactions. The Commission said Google had submitted proposals explaining how it plans to apply the principles of the search ruling to AI Overviews and AI Mode. Discussions will continue as the regulator evaluates those proposals.

Traditional search engines rank links. AI-powered search tools increasingly generate direct answers, summarise information and decide which external sources appear in the response. That gives the platform greater influence over what users see and whether they visit the businesses or publishers supplying the underlying information.

Self-preferencing may therefore become harder to detect. In an AI-generated answer, commercial advantage may come not from appearing first in a list, but from being incorporated into the answer while competing services are omitted, marginalised or presented without comparable visibility.

The most important developments to watch will be Google's response, any appeal, the specific Search and Play Store changes introduced within the 60-day period, and the Commission's assessment of whether those measures alter competitive outcomes.