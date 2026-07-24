Pentagon Streamlines Software Licensing with $7 Billion Oracle Deal
The Pentagon announced a $7 billion, up-to-10-year agreement with Oracle to consolidate its on-premises software licenses, aiming to cut costs by eliminating fragmented purchasing. The deal, covering the entire Pentagon, U.S. Coast Guard, and intelligence community, promises $441 million in taxpayer savings and follows a similar agreement with Microsoft.
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The Pentagon revealed a $7 billion deal with Oracle aimed at consolidating the department's on-premises software licenses into a single contract. Announced on Thursday, the agreement is part of a larger effort to cut costs by eliminating fragmented purchasing.
The deal, called the Enterprise Software Agreement, was negotiated by the Department of the Navy. Spanning five years with a further five-year option, it encompasses the entire Pentagon, U.S. Coast Guard, and the intelligence community.
Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies emphasized that the deal aims to save taxpayers at least $441 million while enhancing service for warfighters. This follows a similar $9.69 billion agreement made with Microsoft in May, illustrating ongoing efforts to unify software procurement across military and intelligence services.