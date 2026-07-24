Ukraine has achieved significant strikes on strategic Russian sites, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. One attack targeted a military enterprise in Kirov, a vital player in manufacturing components for aircraft and missile systems.

Another operation struck an oil facility over 1,350 km away, further exemplifying Ukraine's reach and tactical acumen. President Zelenskiy highlighted ongoing efforts against logistics that support Russian forces.

He emphasized the importance of disrupting supplies, including drone components and navigation systems, thereby challenging the occupying Russian army's operations.