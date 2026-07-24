Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Military Targets
Ukraine has successfully targeted a military enterprise in the Russian city of Kirov, crucial for aircraft and missile systems, and an oil facility approximately 1,350 km away. President Zelenskiy reported continued operations against key Russian logistics supporting the occupying army.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has achieved significant strikes on strategic Russian sites, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. One attack targeted a military enterprise in Kirov, a vital player in manufacturing components for aircraft and missile systems.
Another operation struck an oil facility over 1,350 km away, further exemplifying Ukraine's reach and tactical acumen. President Zelenskiy highlighted ongoing efforts against logistics that support Russian forces.
He emphasized the importance of disrupting supplies, including drone components and navigation systems, thereby challenging the occupying Russian army's operations.