Tragedy in the West Bank: Fatal Clashes Intensify Conflict

Four Palestinians and one Israeli were killed in a shooting in the West Bank. Israeli military reported an attack on civilians, while Palestinians said the attackers targeted them. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu held an emergency meeting, and the area around Nablus was temporarily closed as tensions escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 13:47 IST
Tragedy in the West Bank: Fatal Clashes Intensify Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Israel

In the occupied West Bank, a deadly shooting incident resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians and one Israeli on Friday, as confirmed by both Israeli and Palestinian health officials.

The incident unfolded near Nablus, where the Israeli military reported it was dispatched following reports of an attack on Israeli hikers. The military stated that a Palestinian had taken a weapon from security personnel and fired at Israeli civilians. Contrary to this account, Palestinian sources claimed that Israeli civilians attacked Palestinians from the town of Tal, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

The situation prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call an emergency meeting to devise a response. Meanwhile, Nablus and the surrounding areas experienced temporary closures with roadblocks set by Israeli troops. Essam Saifi, a Fatah party leader from Tal, told Reuters that the violence initiated with Jewish settlers attacking the area, leading to further conflict and military intervention.

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