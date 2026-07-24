UNICEF Calls for Support One Month After Venezuela Earthquakes

One month after powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela's north-central coast, thousands of children and families remain displaced, with damaged homes, schools and health facilities continuing to disrupt essential services. Nearly 23,100 people are living in temporary camps across La Guaira, the Capital District, Miranda and Aragua. UNICEF is working to support around 470,000 people, including 169,000 children, through health, nutrition, water, sanitation, education, child protection and social protection services.

Disaster Leaves Thousands in Temporary Shelters

The earthquakes, measured at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, killed more than 5,390 people and injured over 16,700. More than 1,400 aftershocks have followed, adding to uncertainty for families who have lost their homes or are living in overcrowded temporary sites. At least 856 buildings have been affected, including 190 that collapsed completely. Damage to hundreds of schools and health facilities has made it harder for children to continue learning and for families to access routine medical support.

UNICEF Representative in Venezuela Manuel Rodriguez Pumarol said the effects of displacement and uncertainty can stay with children long after the immediate emergency, making safe water, healthcare and protection services vital during recovery.

Emergency Support Reaches Camps and Communities

UNICEF has distributed more than 82 metric tons of emergency supplies, including health kits, water treatment and storage equipment, early childhood materials and recreational items. Daily water deliveries of 80,000 litres across three transitional camps in La Guaira have reached more than 8,900 people. Hygiene supplies have also been provided for up to 29,000 people.

Working with the Ministry of Health, UNICEF-supported mobile teams have delivered primary healthcare and vaccinations to more than 21,000 people, including children and pregnant women. Essential medicines were supplied to 198 health facilities, with enough capacity to serve up to 49,000 people.

Children Need Protection Throughout Recovery

Nutrition services have reached more than 5,000 people through malnutrition screenings, supplements, counselling and breastfeeding support. Child-friendly spaces in La Guaira camps have supported over 4,000 children, adolescents and caregivers with psychosocial care, recreational activities and specialised protection services.

Children affected by disasters can face increased risks of distress, neglect, violence, exploitation and family separation. Continued aftershocks, crowded shelters and disrupted routines can deepen these pressures, especially for the most vulnerable families.

UNICEF is supporting post-disaster needs assessments in water, health, nutrition and education to help restore social services. It says $65.7 million is needed for the humanitarian response in the months ahead, warning that sustained support is needed to prevent the emergency from becoming a longer-term crisis for children.