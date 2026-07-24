China Bans Dual-Use Exports to European Entities Amid EU Sanctions
China's commerce ministry announced a ban on exporting dual-use items to 14 additional EU entities, including German and Polish companies. This response comes after the EU imposed sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong enterprises in its latest package against Russia.
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry declared an immediate halt on the export of dual-use items to 14 European Union entities in a statement released Friday. The list includes prominent German and Polish businesses, Rheinmetall AG and Vigo Photonics S.A.
This action by China is a direct response to the European Union's recent sanctions against Russia, which have notably incorporated Chinese mainland and Hong Kong enterprises.
The trade restriction marks a significant development in the complex geopolitical landscape between China, the EU, and Russia, reflecting growing tensions amid ongoing economic measures.
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