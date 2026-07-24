China's commerce ministry declared an immediate halt on the export of dual-use items to 14 European Union entities in a statement released Friday. The list includes prominent German and Polish businesses, Rheinmetall AG and Vigo Photonics S.A.

This action by China is a direct response to the European Union's recent sanctions against Russia, which have notably incorporated Chinese mainland and Hong Kong enterprises.

The trade restriction marks a significant development in the complex geopolitical landscape between China, the EU, and Russia, reflecting growing tensions amid ongoing economic measures.