Asian Markets Tumble Amid AI Funding Concerns and Oil Price Slides

Asian markets took a hit on Tuesday as chipmakers led declines amid concerns about substantial funding requirements for the burgeoning AI industry. The slide in oil prices provided little solace, leaving traders jittery over possible U.S. rate hikes this week. South Korea's KOSPI fell sharply, triggering a circuit breaker, while Japan's Nikkei followed suit.

Nvidia shares dropped significantly after reports surfaced of the company's plans for a $250 billion financing guarantee for OpenAI. The IPO of CXMT Corp in Shanghai, marked by an impressive surge, reflected investor excitement in China's semiconductor sector, further intensifying competition against international players.

Oil prices continued their downward trend, with Brent crude futures dropping, as U.S. and Iran negotiations seemed promising. However, concerns remain about the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate hikes, which could influence markets globally. Meanwhile, the yen's position is under scrutiny, with possible interventions anticipated if its value dips further.