Nvidia and OpenAI's Colossal Data Center Venture

Nvidia is negotiating a $250 billion financing guarantee for OpenAI's data center, according to the Wall Street Journal. The proposed center in southern Ohio would allow OpenAI to manage its infrastructure independently.

This massive project could redefine AI infrastructure, with Nvidia ensuring sustained demand for its chips. OpenAI's valuation stands at $852 billion, yet it remains unprofitable, raising concerns over its financial commitment capabilities in this venture.

The anticipated facility, among the largest globally, will be partially powered by a U.S.-Japan trade agreement, with completion expected by 2028. Allied with this are ongoing talks with other tech entities like Microsoft and Google.