Global Chip Crisis: Asia Stumbles Amid Rising Chinese Competition and AI Spending Concerns

Chip stocks in Asia were negatively impacted by competition from China's semiconductor industry and doubts about AI future investments. The KOSPI and Nikkei indices suffered notable declines, while Nvidia's financing discussions with OpenAI added uncertainty to the market. European markets, like ASML, faced similar challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 10:00 IST
Global Chip Crisis: Asia Stumbles Amid Rising Chinese Competition and AI Spending Concerns
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Chip stocks across Asia saw a significant fall on Tuesday, driven by fears of escalating competition from China and questions about ongoing investments in AI technology. South Korea's KOSPI index plummeted nearly 10%, triggering a circuit breaker, while Japan's Nikkei index dropped 4.4%. Despite these declines, both indices remain year-to-date leaders, though they are now hovering at multi-month lows.

The market's reaction follows a Wall Street Journal report suggesting that Nvidia was in discussions to provide $250 billion in financing guarantees for an OpenAI data center, generating concerns about the sustainability of AI infrastructure investments. Adding to the pressure, ASML in Europe experienced an 8.5% drop after reports emerged that China had started producing its own critical chipmaking technology, challenging ASML's long-held dominance.

Investors are anxiously awaiting earnings reports from tech giants like Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon to gain insights into future hyperscaler spending. Meanwhile, the anticipation of a potential U.S. rate hike and continued declines in oil prices are also weighing on markets. Key data releases to watch on Tuesday include France and U.S. consumer confidence figures, alongside earnings from prominent companies such as Mercedes-Benz and Visa.

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