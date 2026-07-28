Global Chip Crisis: Asia Stumbles Amid Rising Chinese Competition and AI Spending Concerns

Chip stocks across Asia saw a significant fall on Tuesday, driven by fears of escalating competition from China and questions about ongoing investments in AI technology. South Korea's KOSPI index plummeted nearly 10%, triggering a circuit breaker, while Japan's Nikkei index dropped 4.4%. Despite these declines, both indices remain year-to-date leaders, though they are now hovering at multi-month lows.

The market's reaction follows a Wall Street Journal report suggesting that Nvidia was in discussions to provide $250 billion in financing guarantees for an OpenAI data center, generating concerns about the sustainability of AI infrastructure investments. Adding to the pressure, ASML in Europe experienced an 8.5% drop after reports emerged that China had started producing its own critical chipmaking technology, challenging ASML's long-held dominance.

Investors are anxiously awaiting earnings reports from tech giants like Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon to gain insights into future hyperscaler spending. Meanwhile, the anticipation of a potential U.S. rate hike and continued declines in oil prices are also weighing on markets. Key data releases to watch on Tuesday include France and U.S. consumer confidence figures, alongside earnings from prominent companies such as Mercedes-Benz and Visa.