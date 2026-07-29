Dollar's Dominance Amidst Global Uncertainties

As tensions simmer in the Middle East, the U.S. dollar has sustained its strength, approaching a one-month peak. This comes as traders keenly await an important decision from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates, anticipated later today.

The Australian dollar faced a downturn following disappointing inflation data, which lessens the likelihood of further rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Simultaneously, oil prices have risen sharply after reports of missile interceptions by the U.S. military, adding further strain on inflation concerns.

Currency markets have been largely quiet ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's decision. Investors remain on edge, particularly with the yen, amidst warnings from Japanese authorities regarding potential intervention should the currency situation exacerbate.