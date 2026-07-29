Tensions Rise: Saudi-U.S. Strikes Target Iran-Backed Groups in Iraq

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. conducted targeted strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq, following drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities. The U.S.-Saudi operation comes amid rising tensions, with Saudi Arabia reserving its right to respond. Iraq's Prime Minister has initiated investigations into the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 07:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 07:17 IST
Tensions Rise: Saudi-U.S. Strikes Target Iran-Backed Groups in Iraq
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  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, in coordination with U.S. Central Command, conducted targeted strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq, following a series of drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

According to CENTCOM, more than 30 drone attacks within 72 hours were directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

The Saudi Defence Ministry emphasized its desire to avoid escalation but vowed to retaliate against any aggression, while Iran denied involvement in the attacks.

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