Tensions Rise: Saudi-U.S. Strikes Target Iran-Backed Groups in Iraq

Saudi Arabia, in coordination with U.S. Central Command, conducted targeted strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq, following a series of drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

According to CENTCOM, more than 30 drone attacks within 72 hours were directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

The Saudi Defence Ministry emphasized its desire to avoid escalation but vowed to retaliate against any aggression, while Iran denied involvement in the attacks.