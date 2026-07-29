SK Hynix Reaches New Heights Amid AI Boom

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported a significant surge in quarterly operating profit, driven by strong demand for memory chips as major tech companies boosted investments in AI data centers. However, the company fell short of analysts' expectations due to its focus on higher-end memory products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 04:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 04:42 IST
SK Hynix Reaches New Heights Amid AI Boom
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix announced a record-breaking increase in its quarterly operating profit, surging more than sixfold, attributed to the burgeoning demand for advanced memory chips amid escalating investments in AI data centers by major technology firms.

The company, a supplier to Nvidia, disclosed an operating profit of 60.5 trillion won ($41.62 billion) for April to June, rising sharply from 9.2 trillion won the previous year. However, the profit fell short of the 64 trillion won forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate, which prioritizes analysts with a consistent record of accuracy. According to SK Hynix, ongoing demand growth driven by expanding AI infrastructure investments facilitated price hikes in high-performance AI server products, surpassing their previous record.

Despite the impressive financial metrics, SK Hynix did not meet analysts' expectations, as its concentration on high-end memory chips for AI data centers limited its benefit from price increases in conventional memory chips. Meanwhile, the firm's quarterly revenue soared by 257% to 79.3 trillion won ($54.53 billion).

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