Apple Challenges Proposed UK App Store Rules, Citing Innovation Concerns

Apple opposes UK's proposed App Store regulations, labeling them as price controls that could stifle innovation. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority is aiming to increase competition by allowing app developers to bypass Apple's payment systems. Apple argues that these changes won't benefit consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 21:17 IST
Apple Challenges Proposed UK App Store Rules, Citing Innovation Concerns
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Apple has voiced its concerns about proposed UK rules governing the App Store, claiming they would amount to price regulation. The tech giant argues that the plans to loosen its control over in-app payments could stifle innovation and investment.

In its submission to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Apple argues that proposed steering requirements extend beyond promoting competition, granting the regulator a 'highly intrusive' role in its business operations. The CMA's consultation, which concluded on Monday, is designed to enhance competition and consumer choice, allowing developers to guide users to external payment options and ensuring fees remain fair.

Apple asserts that the App Store generated over £46.5 billion in UK billings and sales in 2025, with commissions comprising under 3.5% of this total. The company maintains there's no evidence that altering payment models would reduce consumer prices.

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