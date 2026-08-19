Drone Mishap Sparks Fire in Ufa's Industrial Heart

Authorities in the Russian city of Ufa were responding to a small fire after a drone crashed in an industrial zone, as confirmed by Radiy Khabirov, the head of the republic of Bashkortostan, via Telegram.

The mishap involved one of the drones striking an apartment building and a few cars in Ufa, which is known as an oil refining hub in the region. One individual was injured as a result.

This incident highlights the ongoing risks and challenges associated with the increasing use of drones, especially in populated and industrial areas.