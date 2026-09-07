Espionage Accusation in Belgium Targets Semiconductor Secrets

A man with Chinese and Belgian nationality is held in pre-trial detention in Belgium, accused of espionage linked to semiconductor technology. He was arrested at Zaventem airport while attempting to travel to Beijing. The suspect formerly worked for the now-bankrupt microchip company BELGAN BV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:47 IST
Espionage Accusation in Belgium Targets Semiconductor Secrets
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A 52-year-old man with dual Chinese and Belgian nationality has been detained in Belgium on charges of espionage related to semiconductor technology. Belgian prosecutors announced the pre-trial detention, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations in what could become a significant international legal dispute.

The arrest occurred in May at Zaventem airport as the man prepared to board a flight to Beijing. He had previously been employed by BELGAN BV, a Belgian microchip manufacturer that declared bankruptcy on July 31, 2024. This employment history is pivotal to the case, suggesting a potential link to alleged illicit technology transfers.

Observers note that the arrest highlights ongoing global tensions within the tech industry, especially concerning sensitive technology that has significant economic and strategic implications. The case underscores the serious nature of industrial espionage allegations and the international stakes involved.

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