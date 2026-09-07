AI: A Potential Threat to Humanity?

On Monday, U.N. rights chief Volker Turk issued a stark warning about the dangers posed by artificial intelligence, asserting that it could become powerful enough to threaten humanity. Turk's statement, delivered at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, underscores the growing concerns surrounding advanced AI technologies.

Expressing shared concerns with industry insiders, Turk emphasized that the risks associated with advanced AI demand immediate attention and action. As he prepares to embark on his second term, he is calling on companies to take proactive steps to mitigate these threats.

Turk urged for an 'all-out effort' to establish stringent safety and security measures for AI to prevent a potential crisis, highlighting the need for 'cast iron guarantees' before it becomes too late.