AI: A Potential Threat to Humanity?

U.N. rights chief Volker Turk warns of the existential risk posed by advanced artificial intelligence, urging companies to implement safety measures. In a speech at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk emphasized the need for strict guarantees on AI safety and security as he begins his second term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:19 IST
AI: A Potential Threat to Humanity?
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On Monday, U.N. rights chief Volker Turk issued a stark warning about the dangers posed by artificial intelligence, asserting that it could become powerful enough to threaten humanity. Turk's statement, delivered at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, underscores the growing concerns surrounding advanced AI technologies.

Expressing shared concerns with industry insiders, Turk emphasized that the risks associated with advanced AI demand immediate attention and action. As he prepares to embark on his second term, he is calling on companies to take proactive steps to mitigate these threats.

Turk urged for an 'all-out effort' to establish stringent safety and security measures for AI to prevent a potential crisis, highlighting the need for 'cast iron guarantees' before it becomes too late.

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